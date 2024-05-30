Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $115.14 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

