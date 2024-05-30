NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 5.1% Higher

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.10. 76,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 896,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

NextNav Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.16.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,831 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,205.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 824,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,319,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 690,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,597 and sold 103,600 shares valued at $536,251. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Further Reading

