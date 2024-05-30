NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 5.1% Higher

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.10. 76,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 896,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.16.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
