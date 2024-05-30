Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in May

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nicox Stock Performance

Shares of Nicox stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Nicox has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

