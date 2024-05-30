Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 638,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 186,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About Noble Mineral Exploration
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
