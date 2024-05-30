Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Gap Down to $18.36

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $17.99. Nomad Foods shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 16,208 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Trading Down 2.3 %
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Advance Auto Parts Pivots Strategy to Compete with Rivals
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.