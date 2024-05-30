Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Textron Trading Down 1.6 %

TXT stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

