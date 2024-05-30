Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.94 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.