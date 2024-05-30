Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.96 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,873 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.