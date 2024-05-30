Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,300 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,285,566.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,899.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738,829 shares of company stock worth $64,579,557. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.87.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

