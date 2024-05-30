Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 64,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LH opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.96. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

