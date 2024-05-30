Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 1,533.8% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.