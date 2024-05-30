Norges Bank Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,103,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.33% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $1,007,772.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $1,007,772.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock worth $1,476,624,224. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $83.89 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.