North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$784.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$24.18 and a one year high of C$34.87.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,050.00. 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
