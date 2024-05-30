North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$784.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$24.18 and a one year high of C$34.87.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOA. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,050.00. 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.