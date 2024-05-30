Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $132.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $595.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

