Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $79.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

