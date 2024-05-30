Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,764,568.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $2,469,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $2,386,875.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,458,500.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,566,500.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,878,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

NUVL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

