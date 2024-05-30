NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.92. NWTN shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 3,668 shares changing hands.
NWTN Trading Down 3.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.
NWTN Company Profile
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
