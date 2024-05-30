NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $281.66

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $281.66 and last traded at $281.62, with a volume of 242745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

