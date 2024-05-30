Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OCS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Oculis has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oculis will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Oculis by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oculis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

