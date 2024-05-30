Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

