Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Shares Down 12.5%

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 167,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 324,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Ondine Biomedical Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.17 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39.

About Ondine Biomedical

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

