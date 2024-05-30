Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.7 million-$253.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.4 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.140 EPS.

Ooma Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ooma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OOMA

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.