Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 5.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 191,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 883,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Opera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Opera

Opera Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.