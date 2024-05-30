Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,401,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,336,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,016,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 155.93%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.