Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $521,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 927,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 92,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 109.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

