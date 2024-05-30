Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.