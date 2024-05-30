OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CFO Alan I. Edrick Sells 4,216 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OSI Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

OSIS opened at $134.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average of $131.45.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.