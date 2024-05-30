Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.99. 172,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,159,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OUST. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Ouster Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $551.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $290,359. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

