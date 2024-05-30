Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 430 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $278.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $286.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.96.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

