Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 50,613 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 980.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,613 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $25.10 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

