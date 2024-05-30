Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 52,877 iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1,214.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 114,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDX opened at $24.23 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

