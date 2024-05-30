Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 832 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,522,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 208,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 132,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 113,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

