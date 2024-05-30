Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 68,612 iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

