Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,123,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,666,339,273.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,123,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,666,339,273.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,014,200 shares of company stock worth $1,143,263,181. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $169.11. The firm has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.