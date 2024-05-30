Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

