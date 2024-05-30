Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,402.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 142,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 211,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.