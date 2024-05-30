Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,576,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $308.24 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.