Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,531,000 after acquiring an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $261.66 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.06 and a 200-day moving average of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

