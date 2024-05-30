Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.40.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.