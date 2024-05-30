Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $43.48 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.