Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,934,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after acquiring an additional 731,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 83.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,062,000 after acquiring an additional 638,241 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after acquiring an additional 596,595 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

