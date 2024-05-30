Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,479,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,085,000 after acquiring an additional 254,198 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $121.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

