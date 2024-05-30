Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $307.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.34. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $142.30.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.