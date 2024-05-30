Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

