Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,550 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AES by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

