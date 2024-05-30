Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,915 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

