Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,915 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.