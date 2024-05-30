Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 43 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,421,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

View Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $498.35 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.