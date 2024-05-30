Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,317 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after buying an additional 1,972,435 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,841 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 446,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,108,208.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

