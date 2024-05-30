Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.50 and a 200-day moving average of $428.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.