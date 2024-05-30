Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in TFI International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.94 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFII

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.